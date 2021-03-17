When it comes to famous and non-famous families, rifts between members are not much different













Few situations are as painful, or as devastating, as a family rift over slights, real and imagined. Weathering a feud with a loved one wraps everyone in the most dangerous feelings of all: anger, resentment, grief and sometimes even revenge.

I speak from experience but also from decades of observing the delicate dynamics that form the spokes radiating from a family center. I’m sure there are clans who glide through complicated relationships with nary a trouble. Or they manage, by grace or good luck, to settle disagreements quickly, efficiently and with only minor bruises to the heart. I don’t know any.

Most of us, however, are fortunate to deal with the heartache in the privacy of home. The estranged daughter or the alienated brother becomes that boulder pressing against our rib, a reminder that something is wrong — and that it should be righted, if only for the sake of a good night’s sleep.

The British royal family has no such avenue for sequestered solutions. Its members live in a fishbowl, and the price of privilege has become glaringly apparent these past few days. The Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did more than drop a few bombshells about life in the gilded cage across the pond. It focused a spotlight on how many ways a family can splinter apart, sometimes without even knowing it.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all included stories of racism and suicide ideation, with pleas for help ignored or (at best) misjudged. It underscored the lack of support for the couple as well as a willful cluelessness by those who could provide it. And as most titillating stories in this era of the 24/7 news cycle, it spawned a cottage industry of post-interview analysis, opinions, teardown and yes, even predictions about the future of the monarchy.

Reactions have drip-drip-dripped on, and no morning news roundup has been complete without a new wrinkle in the very old tale of family infighting. The Queen was saddened. Prince Charles was at a loss. And Prince William, who is said to have been very tight with his younger brother, told a reporter, “We are very much not a racist family.”

What’s the truth? Probably somewhere in between, though I tend to fall more clearly on the side of Harry and Meghan who resorted to this very public airing of grievances because they felt Buckingham Palace hadn’t addressed them privately.

Obviously, neither money nor power nor fame protect us from the arrows of rejection shot by those closest to us. In fact, it can be those very assets that pull us apart. The British royal family is hardly the first to be known for its infighting. Lots of celebrities have gotten into messy brawls with parents and siblings.

Justin Bieber and his mom have had a rocky history. So has Beyonce and her father, who was once her manager. We can also include in the feuding ring Angelina Jolie and father Jon Voight, the fabulously wealthy Koch brothers, Mary Trump and her uncle Donald, and the entire Kardashian clan.

But the most poisonous expression of a rift surely belongs to the actress Kate Hudson and her brother, Oliver. On Father’s Day in 2015, the siblings posted a throwback photo of the two of them with their father Bill. The caption, “Happy Abandonment Day.” Ouch!

The reasons for these very public rifts are no different than those causing turmoil in ordinary families. I’ve witnessed plenty of warring over inheritances, new spouses and old exes. Over who pulls his weight in caring for an elderly parent and who coasts without a sense of responsibility. Over who got all the attention in childhood and who was passed over.

In the end, what the royal family’s saga teaches us is a lesson we too often forget. Connections are fragile and ties, when not tended, can come undone. Repairing a rift requires a willingness to listen and change. Not an easy task, regardless of title or fame.

(Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.)