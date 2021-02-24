There’s never enough time with grandkids, but there’s always the joy of each visit

‘Watching a beloved child mature into the person they will become is both satisfying and stressful.’ Dreamstime/TNS













The grandchildren have left, and the house sits eerily still, without motion or sound. What remains of them has turned into echo and shadow, memory stored in a bruised heart that still longs for more, more, more. I’m already planning when I will see them next.

Though I was grateful to have them, delighted by their chatter and silliness, I also know that a week wasn’t enough. Truthfully, no set number of days or months can ever be enough. I learned long ago that we have but a narrow window of time to connect with those who come after us, and often that opening comes with constraints.

After my oldest son told me his wife and their three daughters would come for a visit during their winter break, I did what I usually do to prepare for a much-awaited event. I went into overdrive. I cleaned, I shopped, I cleared my schedule. Then I asked the kids what they wanted.

“Pastelitos,” they chorused. “Croquetas.”

They longed for Cuban food, but I yearned for their physical presence. I wanted to hold their hand, touch their hair, feel the warmth of their thigh pressed against mine. Such a simple desire, this, and one so heartbreakingly intense.

When they moved 700 miles north a year and a half ago, I signed up for frequent flyer miles with two airlines and made plans to visit them in Georgia every other month. I bought a MARTA pass and downloaded its rail transit map.

Then the pandemic bared is infectious fangs, and the distance between us felt insurmountable. The separation turned from an aggravating rub to a full-blown ache. Sure, we had Facetime and Zoom, but there’s no replacement for touch, for the here and the now.

Until last week, we had not occupied the same room for months. The 2020 holidays had been spent apart — the first time ever. And though I considered this the best and safest choice, oh, how cruel that separation! How vicious the uncertainty of when we might be together again! At times I felt personally insulted, signaled out to suffer loss after loss after loss.

Then February: The grandchildren arrived with their colorful suitcases and a newfound delight in warm weather. They filled the house with noise and almost constant requests for sustenance of some sort. (Pastelitos and croquetas, of course, but also Abuela’s cookies.) At dinner they prattled about school and friends and clothes and hopes and dreams, the cacophony of their voices swelling my heart with joy.

I noticed certain details about them, too, particulars you cannot observe on a screen. They were taller. They paid more attention to their manners. They did not fight as much with each other. And the twins, now 13, were definitely evolving into womanhood, all growing limbs and budding body parts.

Watching a beloved child mature into the person they will become is both satisfying and stressful. On the one hand, you delight in their thoughts and interests. On the other you lament the passage of innocence. Nonetheless, I want to be there for every stop and start, for every important milestone. But it’s tricky to do this from a distance.

Time will come, if it hasn’t already, when friends will be a lot more interesting than a grandparent. When a stroll in the mall is better than a Harry Potter movie with homemade popcorn. When Cuban food is not enticing enough. Their world will expand — friends, parties, college — as mine begins to contract.

This may be inevitable, the way of the generations, but it’s still hard to accept.

I will not go down without a fight, though. I will see them as often as I can, traveling in whatever way is possible (jet pack? helicopter?) and complying with whatever safety methods are required (spacesuit?). I will hold tight to the present.

I will never surrender the pleasure.

