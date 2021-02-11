Losing a child doesn’t mean you ever stop being their mom

It was an innocuous question. A question I’ve fielded a million times. A question that has never required a pause or a moment of thought.

How many children do you have?

My stomach flipped. My throat closed. Eventually I managed an answer, though those long seconds before my reply probably did not go unnoticed. Not that it mattered. Not that I cared. I owed the stranger no explanation.

Even so, the question lingered in the air for the rest of the afternoon and chased me all the way home. It sat next to me while I watched TV. Later it crawled under the covers and settled on my pillow, but without going to sleep.

When you lose a child, does she still make the count? Does death change a mother’s personal census?

For grieving parents, this dilemma is real. What surprised me — once I was calm enough to think about it — was the fact that it had taken so long for me to be confronted with the question. My daughter, the eldest of five, died in August, on a sweltering hot Friday that now feels, paradoxically, both like yesterday and a lifetime ago. That it took all these months for me to be put in this spot speaks volume about these surreal times.

In the COVID-19 era, face-to-face conversations with people I can’t vouch for are few and far between. As a result, social gatherings that require small talk are rare and personal get-to-know-you questions virtually non-existent. What’s more, the muffled conversations I do have in public tend to the brief. Mask-wearing has changed, however subtly, the art of conversation.

That, in a way, has been a blessing. I’ve been able to deal with the pain at my own pace, away from the prying eyes of people who care but can’t possibly understand though they try; they really, really do. I’ve ignored phone calls at will and answered those that I figured would make me feel better. I have, as any writer would phrase it, controlled the narrative.

Knowing I possess this option has bought me space of my own to grieve, and what a gift that has proven to be. Because my daughter’s death was not totally unexpected, because it came seven weeks after my father’s and in a year that turned out to be a collective nightmare, this particular heartbreak has been like no other: wildly uneven and laden with guilt.

Just when I think the wound is hardening into a firm scab, the notes of a song, or the scent of her favorite perfume, or a photograph on Facebook Memories will rip the protective covering off, leaving the crater exposed once again. The sadness that spreads out from my chest is all heat and throb. A pulse that beats a steady beat of despair and dejection.

Many times, the sadness is followed by the inevitable what-ifs. What if I had done more? Intervened sooner? Phoned more often? Forced her into rehab yet again?

So many doubts, so many questions — but the most public of all, the one I will have to navigate the rest of my life: How many children do you have?

Several weeks have passed since the unsuspecting woman asked me this simple question, enough time for me to realize I must come up with a strategy that will protect my heart. Replying with “four” would, in my mind, be a negation of some kind. My daughter existed. She mattered. She counted. On the other hand, answering with “five” would be skirting the truth because people are concerned about the living, the here and now.

That afternoon I told the stranger the truth: I had five kids. The past tense encompassed the complications of the present. It tallied what, at the moment, I couldn’t put into words.

Which is: Grief may rearrange parenting, absence may redefine it, but I will never ever stop being her mom.

Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.