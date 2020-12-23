Holiday baking different in 2020, but it’s still comforting

The smell of freshly baked Christmas cookies brings health and wealth into the home. Dreamstime/TNS













Six softening sticks of butter sit on the counter and the red plastic scoop stands tall in the mound of flour. The cookie sheets are out, as are the measuring cups, the parchment paper, the silicone molds, and the oversized bag of white sugar. Usually clear of chaos, my kitchen has been a mess these past few weeks — and that’s OK with me.

There, I don’t strive for perfection. No. I strive instead for joy. The sweet kind. In December I bake like a fiend. The minute I step away from my desk, bleary eyed and often in a grumpy mood, I stagger to a place where I forget my troubles for an hour or two. I open cabinets, yank drawers, organize tools. I flip through the black three-ring binder that holds hundreds of recipes in plastic-protected sheets, my personal culinary compilation that is part history, part hope.

During a hurricane scare three or four years ago, I spent hours organizing these sheets into general subject areas: cakes and pound cakes, pies and cobblers, cookies and bars. Now, though, the newest clipped recipes are stuffed into the binder like wayward curls under a headband. (Maybe I should scan them and store them in the cloud?)

When the coronavirus lockdown kept us close to home and hearth, lots of people took up the apron and rolling pin. Sourdough bread became the sought-after accessory of stuck-at-home professionals. As did cakes and pies and buttercream frosting. I’d get random calls from friends with questions they thought I could answer: Why did my cookies come out flat? Can I swap margarine for butter? Do you like silicone mats? (Not always, because they don’t conduct heat that evenly.)

But true shock came when one of my sons vociferously complained he couldn’t find a single bag of flour in his Atlanta grocery store. He and his young bride were planning to spend a weekend baking. They had bookmarked a couple of recipes, hoping to substitute dining out in a group with a romantic baking weekend for two

I, on the other hand, did very little baking in the spring or summer. My pans stayed idle during the fall, too. If baking staples were in short supply, I knew nothing about it. Looking back now I wish I had at least tried to encourage the sugar to dance with the egg and the baking powder to curtsy to the vanilla extract. It might’ve offered a cup of comfort, a tablespoon of tranquility.

But I had no one to bake for, no one to bake with, and though both The Hubby and I claim a sweet tooth, we do try — sometimes unsuccessfully — to tame our cravings. My super messy (and whiny) assistants are the grandchildren, but they were in a strict quarantine. For several heart-shattering months their little bodies were visible only on a screen. So why bother?

Then came December, the need for some semblance of habit and tradition. I dusted off my stand-up mixer and reviewed my recipe binder. At first, I thought I’d attempt something new — maybe those lemon tea cookies or the enticing caramel bars — but I settled on the tried and true. I like the idea that familiar equations deliver exactly what I expect. After all, it’s the demanding precision of baking that I love.

Holiday baking in 2020 is different, of course. Parties have been canceled. Neighborhood cookie exchanges have disappeared. I’m eating lots more of the product than I should.

Then again, I’ve never been more convinced that the aroma of something in the oven invites health and wealth into a home. Everyone should usher in the New Year with an abundance of calories, slathered with butter and steeped in heavy cream.

