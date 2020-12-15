2020 has been a crappy year, so toys that poop seem appropriate

Poop is featured in a lot of holiday toys this year. Dreamstime/TNS













If you are friendly with people of a certain age, you know poop is a favorite topic of conversation. The word itself — poop, caca, crap etc. etc. — is enough to elicit peals of hold-your-belly laughter. Few subjects offer such amusement.

In our household we’re exposed to poop jokes and poop riddles on a regular basis. They’re atrociously bad, which apparently makes them all that funnier for a particular demographic. This summer, for instance, the soon-to-be first grader had a disturbing fascination with a strange word that also happens to be hard to spell.

“Diarrhea, diarrhea, diarrhea,” she went around chanting, barely able to contain her glee.

In response, her sister would double over and laugh. Once recovered, she responded with the appropriate farting noises. The Hubby and I, wanting to be supportive, striving to be exemplary grandparents, forced out a chuckle or two.

So I was not at all surprised when I read that a couple of defecating toys have made the list of most popular this Christmas. As a recovering child who once thought whoopee cushions were hilarious, especially when placed on the seat of a stuffy adult, I understand the appeal of poop. What can be more embarrassingly funny than excrement, the bodily function that we try to disguise with sprays and diffusers?

Boogers are interesting, but not smelly. Toe jam doesn’t have enough gross factor, and pee…well, it can’t claim the same scandalous je ne sais quoi. In the toy department No. 2 always, always beats out No. 1. Trust me on this.

Poop is such a star that it deserved its own emoji before its cousin, the other bodily waste. In 2015, the year of its debut, it was the most popular emoji, hands down. (Or is it butt-cheeks down?) And of course, manufacturers rushed in with poop emoji slippers, mugs, T-shirts, stress balls and plush dolls.

That line of merchandise targets adults, but its appeal is limited. Poop sells fine as a gag gift and little beyond that. Now the children’s market, that’s a different story. There’s so much to explore, so many senses to manipulate!

Let me introduce you to the poop toys. We now have Poopalots, a pet that does what pets do when you take it out for a walk. The Hasbro toy thoughtfully includes a leash, a poop scooper and the corresponding little pouch to drop the pellets in. Keeping the neighbors’ lawns clean has never been so much fun. It also comes in dog and cat varieties.

Poopalots has competition, though. There’s Gotta Go Flamingo, the pink-feathered bird that sits on a tiny toilet while singing, “Uh oh, gotta go.” Also, Poopsie Slime Surprise unicorn dolls that perform the unusual miracle of popping sparkling slime and the Hot Wheels’ Ultimate Garage dinosaur that eats cars and poops them out..

Oh, l should also mention Crayola’s brown poop silly putty (and the green puke one, too), the Shoot the Poop family game, the Dino Dump card game, and the Fishin’ for Floaters bathtub activity. Yes, there’s quite a lot to choose from.

Of course, poop toys aren’t new. Back in ’73, the Baby Alive doll, made by Kenner, pooped in her diaper and a few years ago board-game makers introduced various versions of bowel movement fun, including the Doggie Doo game (the goal: collect the most poop) and Stink Bomz, which consisted of a line of huggable plush toys that reeked and sounded like farts.

Toys that poop seem especially appropriate in a year that has been a stinky waste. They may provide a way to laugh at the rubbish we’re all too ready to flush away. But before you do, I want to leave you with one last laugh.

You want to hear a poopy joke? (Drum rolls please). Nope, they always stink.

Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.