Amid COVID, I miss flying, and having the luxury to complain about it

Planes are starting to fill up again, although some people are choosing not to fly. Dreamstime/TNS













I never ever in a million years thought I would publicly admit to this: I miss flying.

I miss the cattle call at the gate.

I miss the lines at TSA.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I miss the seatback in front of me smacking my knees.

I miss the Biscoff cookies and the teeny bag of pretzels.

I miss seatmates whose heads drop on my shoulder when they fall asleep.

I miss the wedge of space that doubles as a bathroom, especially the awful lighting.

And I even miss the hustle and bustle of the airport.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Who would’ve thought that after ranting about airline travel several times in this space, most recently in February, I’d experience such a drastic change of heart? Back then, flying almost monthly, I called it a “wretched experience that must be endured because it’s the fastest way to get from Point A to Point B.”

Alas, a pandemic can soften the hardest heart. What I would give for an overpriced sandwich. For an agent to tell me I have to check in my carry-on. For a crackly announcement that informs the flight has been delayed due to weather.

Those were the days, weren’t they? We could complain, harangue customer service even, but we still had the sweet option of flying whenever we wanted. (We still do, but many of us don’t want to take the chance.) And if 11A was hacking away into her tissue, we could always pop an Airborne chewable tablet and sit smugly confident that zinc and a super dose of Vitamin C was all we needed to fight germs.

But here we are eight looooong months into the pandemic, but no closer to a return to normal. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are breaking records all over the country, and experts warn of a dangerous winter ahead. No wonder we’re not yet ready to spend time sardined with strangers. True, airlines reported an uptick in passengers for Thanksgiving, but most of us are sitting on the sidelines.

Not that this is easy. I receive daily emails with oh-so-tempting offers. A sampling from the subject lines: Non-stop flights from $27. Or, Earn 50,000 bonus miles just in time for the holidays. Or, Discover Barcelona Through 2022 at a Steep Discount.

If only…

I’m not the only stranded wannabe passenger. A globe-trotting friend has cancelled three trips, including two to Europe. Another has postponed a cross-country jaunt and a third jettisoned a long-planned retirement blowout that involved stops at several bucket list destinations. My own family reunion, which draws relatives from different states, has been put on ice, at least until a much-awaited vaccine allows for safer movement.

Even as reports assure us that flying is relatively low risk, especially in comparison to some places (think bars), we remain grounded. A mere 13% of those surveyed in a National Geographic and Morning Consult poll say they’d be willing to fly now or before the end of the year. That number almost doubles for 2021 but it’s not particularly encouraging, with another 24% saying they would take a flight sometime.

This kind of caution isn’t true everywhere, of course. Airplane-sick people in Brunei, Taiwan, Japan and Australia have booked flights that take off and land in the same place. Some call these “scenic flights.” The New York Times tagged them “flights to nowhere.” The label hardly matters. The fact that they exist is proof that many yearn for a captain’s voice to welcome them aboard. Apparently, we’d do — and pay — anything to squelch that feeling of being stuck in the setting cement of our lives.

For now, though, I’m resigned to earth. Until a vaccine gives me more confidence in friendly skies, I doubt I can convince The Hubby to sit in a crowded plane cabin. In the meantime, I’ll pine for overhead vents and aisle seating. And when the opportunity finally comes, I will not complain, not once, about people who hog the armrest.

(Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.)