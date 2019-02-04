Sweethearts candy needs an update before it returns to shelves

When it comes to the Super Bowl, I’m all about the chips and the guac. And the chili. And the commercials. The game itself — this year in Atlanta, between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams — falls well behind those interests.

This isn’t because I’m football illiterate. With four sons who played into their high school years, I know sweeps and screen passes, blitzes and nickel defense formations. But the Miami Dolphins, my hometown team, haven’t been in the big game in eons; not since I wore my hair layered and my blouses with shoulder pads. So my cheering for the current division champions tends to the tepid, though I’ll readily admit that, like many Miamians, I love to hate on the Patriots.