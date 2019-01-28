Despite all the division, perhaps the national anthem can unite us on Super Bowl Sunday

When it comes to the Super Bowl, I’m all about the chips and the guac. And the chili. And the commercials. The game itself — this year in Atlanta, between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams — falls well behind those interests.
This isn’t because I’m football illiterate. With four sons who played into their high school years, I know sweeps and screen passes, blitzes and nickel defense formations. But the Miami Dolphins, my hometown team, haven’t been in the big game in eons; not since I wore my hair layered and my blouses with shoulder pads. So my cheering for the current division champions tends to the tepid, though I’ll readily admit that, like many Miamians, I love to hate on the Patriots.
This year’s Super Bowl promises excitement beyond the two-coast rivalry. For yet another season, the controversy over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem continues intermittently, overshadowed by the Mueller investigation, troop withdrawal from Syria, the Covington Catholic High School mess, and the lingering effects of the government shutdown. If, like me, you will be watching the game with friends who think differently, you might do well to check your opinion at the door and focus instead on the athletes’ acrobatic plays.
First, a look back: In 2016, then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the anthem to protest racism and police brutality. As others took up the cause, arguments raged about whether the players were disrespecting the flag or protesting in true American fashion.
Not one to ignore a divisive debate, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to insult a player and to argue that those taking a knee should leave the country. Others — I among them — defended the right of the players to protest. Then, last spring the NFL responded to the controversy by telling players they had to either stand for the anthem or stay in the locker room, a policy that was dropped when the NFL Players Union filed a grievance.
And thank goodness for that. We refocused on the gridiron, and the right to free speech, one of the many protected freedoms that makes America great, withstood a battering. While I always place hand to heart when warbling the anthem, I also believe in the democratic principle of others to protest in a peaceful way.
Yet the debate simmers like a stew left too long on the stove, threatening to boil over on the biggest football day of the year. Players still refuse to stand, Kaepernick has filed a collusion suit against the NFL, and sides continue to argue, often growing shriller after every encounter. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. We are a country dangerously cleaved by cultural wars, and anything that remotely threatens our definition of patriotism is cause enough to rush to judgment. (Again, think of the Covington high schoolers.)
Maybe one game, one Sunday night, will change that for a few hours. It’s not like “The Star-Spangled Banner” hasn’t sparked controversy before. For starters, the lyrics were written by a pro-slavery lawyer. And embarrassing renditions of the notoriously difficult-to-sing anthem have gotten football fans fuming: Jimmy Buffett’s mic drop at the recent NFC championship game and Grammy-winning Christina Aguilera botching the lyrics at Super Bowl XLV. Even this year’s national anthem performer, the fabulous Gladys Knight, has weathered criticism for agreeing to the gig.
Knight countered with wise words we should all take to heart: “I am here today and on Sunday, Feb. 3, to give the anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life ...”
So whether you stand or you kneel, sing or keep mum, know the lyrics intimately or simply hum along, I’m hoping the anthem that kicks off The Most American of Sporting Events will unite, however briefly, a country so divided that it’s losing itself in outrage.
