‘Baby Shark’ is a source of division in this country

Our country is divided not into Republicans and Democrats, conservatives and liberals, rural voters and urban ones. No. The true division in my world, the line that separates the “us” from the “them,” can be blamed on one song.
“Baby Shark.”
Know it? If you don’t, you’re missing out on a new craze, kinda. But if it’s an earworm stuck in an eternal loop in your brain, my heartfelt condolences. I truly sympathize.
“Baby Shark” is this infectious ditty made ultra-popular by the South Korean company Pinkfong. The song has been around for decades; but because of the power of social media, Pinkfong has transformed it into an international sensation. Respectable news organizations, from Forbes to NPR to The New York Times, have written about its meteoric rise. Last week, it made it to the Billboard charts
It’s not just children doing that ridiculously funny arm-raising thing, either. Ellen DeGeneres has done it on TV. So has singer Josh Groban and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner. And, OK, so have I, along with The Hubby. We learned all the moves and mastered them within seconds, such is our talent, at a Christmas party with close friends.
This has become such a hot trend that public health warnings have been issued because adults have shot out of cars to perform the dance routine, causing traffic jams and alarming clueless drivers. Check out YouTube. Check out #BabySharkChallenge. In fact, because I no longer have any dignity to safeguard, I’m going to do the “dance” for you. Close your eyes and just sing along:
Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo
Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo
Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo
Baby shark!
Mommy shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo…
You get the picture.
“Baby Shark” is a cultural phenomenon because it’s catchy, repetitious and wonderfully entertaining for the humans we love most: our children and grandchildren. My grandchild-less friends have no idea what “Baby Shark” is, but they also don’t about L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, Hatchimals, Fingerlings or Really Rad Robots. Those same friends, on the other hand, are up to date on the kind of entertainment that seems way more cerebral or at least more sophisticated than a song whose refrain ends with “doo doo doo doo doo doo.” Their last movie didn’t even involve a talking animal. Go figure.
Speaking of talking animals. “Baby Shark” isn’t the only viral hit that so clearly divides those who have a toddler in their lives from those who have a sports car with no child restraining seats in the back. When my children were growing up, colleagues couldn’t fathom my obsession with Ninja Turtles, Cabbage Patch dolls and He-Man. Three decades later, their eyes still glaze over at the mention of other popular kiddie shows and characters.
There’s Peppa Pig, the cheeky piggy who lives with little brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig. Peppa’s English accent has influenced a generation of U.S. born Anglophiles. I’ll confess to having spent more than I should have on Peppa Pig slip-on sneakers for the simple reward of a smile and a wet kiss. Joining Peppa are Paw Patrol, Doc McStuffins and Jojo Siwa, just to mention a few of the countless characters that populate the universe of young kids.
Lest you think my cultural touchpoints have been reduced to silly rhymes and mindless refrains, I want to assure you that this is totally, completely, absolutely not true. It’s most definitely Fake News. My life has been enriched beyond imagination by helicopter-flying dogs, puddle-jumping pigs and plastic toys that need emergency medical care.
So there.
