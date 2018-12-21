Toys with small pieces should be outlawed

I’m on my hands and knees on the hard tile floor, creeping from sofa to coffee table to lounger looking for lost treasure. Tailing me (quite literally) is a crying 6-year-old whose undecipherable whining reminds me of my dentist’s drill. She’s lost one of her L.O.L. doll’s teeny gold shoes, and she’s enlisted me to head the search party.
The loss is catastrophic. The world is ending. This is the absolute worst thing that has ever happened to her. At least, that’s what I gather from the sobbing and the hiccupping and the sniveling. I say nothing to refute this, though I’m about to lose it and scream at her.
All I’m finding under the furniture are dust bunnies and assorted junk: a pencil eraser, a broken red crayon, a squashed plastic strawberry, a grocery coupon, a headless GI Joe. (Note to self: Sweep more carefully under the furniture.) Defeated, I straighten up. My back creaks, my knees throb.
“It’s not here, sweetie,” I say between clenched teeth. “Maybe you lost it in another room?”
She howls.
I hate toys with small pieces. They should be banned. Banished. Embargoed. Outlawed. They are the bane of adults everywhere. The toymakers who design them are sadists.
And yet, this week most houses with children of a certain age will be full of them. Legos. L.O.L. Surprise dolls. Blocks and erector kits. Pretty much any building set, whether of wood, plastic or magnetic parts. You’d be surprised how the toys you least expect to contain small pieces will invariably have a few, the better to torture adults. (Think of board games. Do you still have all the playing pieces to your Monopoly, your Battleship, your Clue? Of course not.)
There is nothing more shocking than stepping on a missing teeny toy piece in the middle of the night. Barefoot. In the darkest dark. On the way to the bathroom. When you’re half asleep and trying hard not to wake up a spouse or a little one. It happened to my baby sister, who now has two kids, each with their own stash of toys and corresponding components.
“I hate them!” she told me, after her most recent incident. “I don’t care how educational they are.”
She was referring to her 5-year-old’s growing collection of Legos. No matter how diligent she is about picking up all those little cubes and storing them in their special container, one invariably appears on her path.
Been there, done that.
Small toy pieces are nothing new. I remember the Barbie accessories that my daughter liked, particularly those stiletto heels that matched the doll’s outfits. At one point I began betting how long it would take before one of those little dainty doodads disappeared into … come to think of it, where did all those little shoes go anyway?
For a while my sons were into Micro machines, and those dang little cars and trucks were everywhere, just waiting for me to step on one and skate clear across to the other side of the room, arms flailing, hips twisting, head bobbing. They were great toys to keep in my purse for emergencies, however.
Small-part playthings don’t get half the negative press that other toys get. I’m not talking about unsafe toys — various organizations track those — but toys that drive a parent to hair-pulling, eye-rolling distraction. Drum sets, microphones and recorders probably top the list of those no-no gifts. Wonderfully noisy and headache-inducing, these are the kind you buy your nephews or nieces to get back at your siblings. (I did that, and it was sweet revenge.) Then there are the slime, Play-Doh and glitter kits. I think they’re great, but the fuddy-duddy parents of my grandchildren hate them.
Eventually, of course, the lost tiny piece of a kid’s prized toy will show up, but never when or where you expect it. My granddaughter’s L.O.L. doll shoe is the perfect example. I found it later in the middle of the kitchen, as visible as a shiny penny.
