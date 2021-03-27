Here are three reasons why you should switch to a tinted sunscreen this summer

With so many sunscreen options out there, it can be difficult to sift through all of your options and find the one that you like best. Tinted sunscreens have become more and more popular for many reasons, including their enhanced protection and their ability to impart a subtle color base and glow to your skin.

If you are looking for a new sunscreen, here are the three top reasons a tinted sunscreen could be the right choice.

Tinted sunscreens block blue light

Unlike other sunscreens, tinted sunscreens are able to protect against both UV rays from the sun and visible light, such as the blue light emitted by your phone and computer. Tinted sunscreens contain iron oxides that have not been formed into nanoparticles. To remedy the chalky white film of iron oxide sunscreens of the past, today’s tinted sunscreens combine iron oxides with pigmented titanium dioxide.

The result is a smooth, natural-looking formulation that offers optimal UV and visible light protection, making tinted sunscreens an effective daily SPF to wear while working at your computer or heading outside.

Tinted sunscreens protect against dark spots

UV and blue light are known to cause pigmentation problems such as dark spots and uneven skin tone, especially in darker skin types (Fitzpatrick Type III or higher). While broad-spectrum sunscreen will protect against pigmentation caused by UV exposure, only tinted sunscreen (or iron oxide sunscreens that look white on your skin) offer blue light protection.

Thus, tinted sunscreen is an excellent choice for anyone at a greater risk of developing skin pigmentation issues, including those who struggle with melasma.

Tinted sunscreens help even your complexion

Thanks to their built-in color base, tinted sunscreens can be a great stand-in for a foundation, especially if you are wearing a face mask and want to avoid wearing heavy makeup to help manage breakouts. Tinted sunscreens come in a wide range of pigments and provide a light layer of color. You can achieve a darker shade by layering the product on your skin.

Bottom line

Tinted sunscreens offer the best of both worlds: UV and blue light protection while providing a light layer of color on your skin. A variety of well-known brands now offer tinted sunscreen options, making these products more readily available both online and in stores than ever.

