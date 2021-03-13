Is your face mask causing skin problems? Here are the six most common issues

Wearing a protective mask, Nina Porras serves a colada at La Ventanita outside Versailles restaurant during the pandemic. Wearing a mask all day can affect your skin, especially in the hot weather. adiaz@miamiherald.com

“Maskne” — acne caused by face masks — has become a recent buzzword.

However, a recent study shows that wearing your face mask for six or more hours at a time could cause more skin troubles than breakouts.

Here are six ways that mask-wearing could negatively affect your skin and what you can do about it:

Heat built up in mask

Researchers found that after six hours of mask use, the skin’s temperature significantly increases, due to the raised temperature inside the mask caused by breathing. Raised skin temperature may contribute to conditions such as rosacea, eczema and acne.

Redness from masks

Skin redness due to mask-wearing can be caused by a number of factors, including elevated skin temperature, the friction that happens when the mask rubs against your skin, and the pressure of the mask where it comes into direct contact with the skin.

Roughness to your face

A higher skin temperature is also linked with increased transepidermal water loss, or TEWL, which means that warmer skin will lose more moisture than skin that falls within the normal temperature range. TEWL causes dry, rough skin and damages the skin’s protective barrier.

Increase in oiliness

Even as more moisture escapes from the skin, the skin-elevated temperature can cause an increase in sebum (oil) production. This may cause your skin to feel dry in some areas and oily in others. Increased sebum also contributes to acne breakouts and the appearance of clogged or enlarged pores.

Another effect of increased oil on the skin is a lowered pH, which can increase inflammation and contribute to eczema, acne and other skin problems.

Effect on aging skin

Prolonged mask-wearing over time may cause a decrease in skin elasticity, wrinkles, and other signs of aging. Researchers believe this is caused by a combination of increased humidity inside the mask, raised temperature, and the constant friction of the mask against the skin.

Acne

Increased sebum production, clogged pores due to dryness, and a warm, humid environment create the perfect conditions for acne-causing bacteria to thrive. This is why many people who wear face masks for several hours at a time experience breakouts along their jawline and chin.

How to combat skin issues caused by mask wearing

▪ Use a barrier repair moisturizer to help protect and rebuild a damaged skin barrier.

▪ Do not apply heavy foundation or makeup to your lower face while wearing a mask. The buildup of makeup, sweat, oil and dirt under your mask can cause irritation and breakouts.

▪ Change your mask frequently throughout the day. If you wear a face mask for several hours each day, bring a few fresh masks to change into throughout the day. Do not reuse disposable face masks, and be sure to wash cloth face masks after each use.

▪ Wash your face as soon as you come home.

▪ Use the proper skincare products for your specific skin type and conditions. For example, if you are struggling with dry skin, use a creamy moisturizing cleanser rather than a foaming product.

