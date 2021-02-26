Could Vitamin B supplements be the cause of my skin problems?

Dietary supplements can be the cause of your skin outbreaks Getty Images

Many of us take various dietary supplements for a number of reasons, and many come along with health benefits.

However, if you are struggling with a specific skin problem, such as acne or sun sensitivity, and cannot figure out why, check the supplements you are currently taking — they might be contributing to your skin concerns.

Vitamin B6 and sun sensitivity

A recent study found a potential link between vitamin B6 supplementation and increased sensitivity to UVA light. The sun emits two wavelengths of UV light that reaches the earth: UVA and UVB. UVA rays have a longer wavelength than UVB rays and are responsible for the type of sun damage that can cause skin cancer.

Researchers found that when exposed to both vitamin B6 supplementation and UV light, human cell cultures were particularly more sensitive to UVA rays than those without B6 supplements. This same study has not been performed in vivo (in live humans), but does provide helpful insight into the possible connection between some dietary supplements like vitamin B6 and sun sensitivity. We do not yet know what might cause this link.

Vitamin B12 and acne breakouts

Similarly, studies have also found a link between vitamin B12 supplementation and an increased population of acne-causing bacteria on the skin. An increase of acne-causing bacteria is directly related to a greater incidence of acne breakouts. Interestingly, researchers did not find the same link between acne and foods that are rich in this same vitamin.

If you are struggling to get acne breakouts under control, review the dietary supplements you are currently taking and see if vitamin B12 is one of them.

Foods rich in vitamin B

If you find that your skin is negatively affected by B vitamin supplements, you might consider swapping out dietary supplements for foods high in B vitamins instead. Just a few healthy foods that are rich in B vitamins include:

▪ Salmon — rich in vitamins B1, B2 (riboflavin), B3, B6 and B12

▪ Leafy greens — rich in vitamin B9 (folate)

▪ Eggs — rich in B2, B7 and B12

▪ Yogurt — rich in riboflavin and B12

Bottom line

Vitamin B supplements do not always cause skin problems. However, if you are particularly sensitive to the sun or can’t seem to get acne under control, consider that vitamin B6 or B12 supplements could be to blame.

Talk to your doctor to see if vitamin B supplements are necessary in your diet. Always check with your physician before making major changes to your diet, supplement schedule or medications.

