Yes, you’re using the right skin cleanser. But this ingredient may be drying your skin.

Do you carefully choose the best facial cleanser based on which of the 16 Baumann Skin Types you are? If so, this is great!

However, you could be forgetting about one key element of washing your face: What type of water are you using to rinse?

If you use tap water to wash your face and often struggle with dryness or irritation, the culprit could be the minerals contained in your tap water.

The trouble with tap water

Tap water contains a variety of minerals, including selenium, sulfur, calcium and many others. While some — like selenium and sulfur — have beneficial anti-inflammatory properties, others like calcium can be detrimental to your skin. Calcium binds to detergents in your facial cleanser, heightening irritation and other side effects caused by those detergent ingredients.

Some cities like New York City have higher concentrations of calcium in the water, so if you move to a new location with different water, you may notice a difference in your skin.

Here in Miami, the water is known to have high amounts of chlorine, which can also irritate your skin, especially if you have eczema.

What are the best facial waters to rinse your face?

If you have dry or sensitive skin, rinsing with filtered water is a great inexpensive option. You can use a Brita or other water filter to remove the calcium from the tap water before rinsing your face.

You can also use special facial cleansing waters, but check the ingredients for calcium. Choose a facial water without calcium, or be sure to use a hydrating cleanser along with calcium-containing facial waters.

Bottom line

If you can’t seem to get to the bottom of what’s causing your dry, irritating skin, try switching to filtered water to wash your face.

“Hard” tap water that contains high levels of calcium might be causing dryness and irritation, even if you are using the right cleanser for your skin type.

