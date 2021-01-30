Use this, but not that: Ingredients to avoid if you have dry, itchy skin known as eczema

Eczema, dry, itchy and flaky skin, can be triggered by certain ingredients commonly found in skin care and personal care products.

Eczema is an inflammatory skin condition that causes patches of dry, flaky, itchy skin. Symptom flare-ups can be triggered by many different factors, including certain ingredients commonly found in skin care and personal care products.

One way to help minimize eczema flare-ups is to avoid skin care ingredients that are known triggers.

The National Eczema Association has created a Seal of Acceptance, which it awards to some skin care products that do not contain known eczema irritants. Below are some of the most common ingredients to avoid, as well as a list of ingredients to try if you have eczema.

Ingredients to avoid if you have eczema

According to the National Eczema Association, some of the most common skin care ingredients that can cause an eczema flare-up include:

▪ Salicylic acid

▪ Urea

▪ Mica

▪ Benzoyl peroxide

▪ Silica

▪ Hydroxyl acids retinoids

▪ Retinol

▪ Benzoic acid

▪ Sorbic acid

▪ Lactic acid

▪ Arnica Montana flower extract

▪ Synthetic fragrance

▪ Propylene glycol

▪ Balsam of Peru

You can view a full list of ingredients to avoid on the National Eczema Association’s website.

Ingredients to use for eczema

Avoiding known irritants and using known skin-soothing ingredients is one of the best ways to help manage eczema symptoms. Some of my favorite ingredients for eczema are:

▪ PSL physiologic lipids. Physiologic lipids have been shown to improve skin barrier function, preventing water loss while simultaneously preventing irritants from penetrating the skin. The brand Medature uses this technology.

▪ Ceramides, fatty acids, and cholesterol. Barrier repair moisturizers that use MLE technology contain a 1:1:1 ratio of ceramides, fatty acids, and cholesterol to mimic that natural structure of the skin barrier. EpiCeram is a prescription eczema treatment that contains these.

▪ Myristoyl/Palmitoyl Oxostearamide/Arachamide Mea. Combines a pseudoceramide, fatty acids and cholesterol in a barrier repair technology known as MLE technology. The brand Zerafite uses MLE technology.

▪ Safflower oil. Rich in linoleic acid, safflower oil soothes both inflammation and dryness and redness, making it an excellent ingredient for eczema-prone skin.

▪ Argan oil. Argan oil contains high amounts of vitamin E, omega fatty acids, and linoleic acid to calm inflammation, soothe and hydrate the skin, and aid in the wound healing process.

▪ Glycerin. Glycerin is a type of humectant, helping your skin to retain moisture. Humectants like glycerin are best paired with occlusive ingredients like safflower and argan oils, which create a barrier between your skin and the atmosphere so that moisture cannot escape.

Bottom line

For many people, eczema symptoms can be successfully managed with the use of the right skin care ingredients and the avoidance of known eczema triggers. In some moderate to severe cases, prescription EpiCeram may be used to help calm symptoms and restore the proper function of the skin’s protective barrier.

If you are struggling with dry, itchy skin, talk to your dermatologist.

For more skin care advice, be sure to follow Baumann Cosmetic on YouTube, or follow @BaumannCosmetic on Instagram or Facebook.