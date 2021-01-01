Why you should apply certain skin products in the morning, others in the evening

Certain skin care products are better to use in the morning while others are better used at night. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A growing body of research shows that nearly all human cells, including your hair and skin cells, follow their own inner clock, known as a circadian rhythm.

Studies have shown that altering the UV exposure of cells also alters their circadian rhythm, demonstrating that certain functions are programmed to occur during the day, while others happen at night.

When it comes to your skin care regimen, you can tailor the products that you use (and your habits!) in the mornings and evenings to help your skin maximize the specific functions that it naturally performs at those times.

How circadian rhythms affect your skin care routine

Because your skin naturally performs certain functions at specific times of day, your skin care routine can either help or interfere with your skin’s ability to repair itself. For example, if you use your cellphone or computer at night in bed before you go to sleep, the blue light that these devices emit will make your skin cells act as if it is daytime. Thus, they will skip the healing and repair that they should be doing at night.

Thus, you can optimize your skin’s natural functions by tailoring your skin care regimen and daily habits to work synergistically with your body’s natural circadian rhythm.

Best products to apply in the morning

The best skin care products to apply in the morning are sunscreen and antioxidants. This is because one of the main functions your skin cells perform during the day is protecting the skin from damage. Assist your skin with this function by applying daily SPF to protect against harmful UV rays and using antioxidant-rich products to protect against free radical damage.

Best products to apply in the evening

The best skin care products to apply in the evening are retinoids and products that stimulate new cells like defensins. This is because your skin naturally performs repair processes at night, so adding these ingredients that accelerate skin renewal and repair will help your skin optimize this function. Additionally, retinoids can be broken down by UV light, so they will be the most effective when used in the evening.

Bottom line

You can optimize your skin health by following specific morning and evening skin care routines that follow your skin’s circadian rhythm.

Remember to apply sunscreen and antioxidants in the morning, and save retinoids and other repair ingredients for the evening.

