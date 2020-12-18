There is a new face filler on the market. How to know whether it’s right for you

There is a new type of hyaluronic acid (HA) facial filler on the market called RHA®, a collaboration between the U.S. company Revance and the Swiss manufacturer Teoxane. MIAMI HERALD STAFF

There is now a new type of hyaluronic acid (HA) filler in the US market called RHA®, available through a collaboration between the U.S. company Revance and the Swiss manufacturer Teoxane.

It was designed to give the face a natural appearance with no-tell bumps that give away that you had filler.

RHA is the first HA filler that has been FDA-approved to treat dynamic facial wrinkles, making it an innovative option for those looking for a smoother, more youthful complexion, even when making facial expressions. The result is natural filling with no lumps or bumps.

Here are the highlights:

RHA vs. traditional HA filler

The main differences between RHA filler and traditional hyaluronic acid fillers are the way that RHA and other HA fillers are formulated.

When making traditional HA filler, the reaction can be a bit destructive to the hyaluronic acid because of the high temperatures and basic alkaline environment required. Thus, the more processing and crosslinking that is needed, the further you get away from natural hyaluronic acid molecules, which can result in a more rigid gel.

RHA filler, on the other hand, is produced using a water bath so that it can cook slower, more evenly and at a lower temperature. Imagine the difference between a sous vide in cooking versus flash frying.

This process preserves the HA chain, which is why RHA filler is so effective at treating dynamic wrinkles that move with the face.

What’s the difference between RHA 2, 3 and 4?

There are three types of RHA filler available in the United States: RHA 2, RHA 3 and RHA 4.

The difference among them is the crosslinking used to produce each one. RHA 2 uses the least amount of crosslinking and offers the most amount of movement, while RHA 3 uses slightly more and RHA 4 uses the most of the three types.

RHA 2 is used for fine lines such as the bar code lines over the lips while RHA 4 is used in larger areas such as the cheeks. RHA 3 is best for medium-sized lines such as nasolabial folds. These three fillers can cover all the needs for facial shaping and rejuvenation.

How long does RHA filler last?

RHA filler lasts an average of 15 months before its effects gradually fade away. On average, other hyaluronic acid fillers can last anywhere from six to 18 months, depending on the specific brand.

How to find an RHA filler provider

Revance is selective about who they allow to use their products; therefore, RHA filler will only be available in the most prominent cosmetic physician’s offices across the country. To find an RHA filler provider near you, go to the Revance website and click the “join the list” button to be notified when an RHA filler provider is available in your area.

