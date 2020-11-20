Does your skin sting or burn? Here’s how to solve that

If you have sensitive skin, you first have to determine what’s causing that. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Does your skin feel like it is stinging, burning or so dry that it feels painful? Lots of people struggle with stinging skin, especially during this time of year when the weather gets colder and dryer in many parts of the country.

The first step is to find out what is causing your skin to sting.

Rosacea

Rosacea is an inflammatory skin condition that commonly causes a burning or stinging face, often accompanied by facial redness. Managing rosacea typically includes a customized skin care regimen with anti-inflammatory ingredients, avoiding environmental triggers and using over-the-counter or prescription medications.

Allergies

You need to first identify what you are allergic to, then avoid those topical ingredients or environmental allergens. You can use hypoallergenic skin care products like VMV Hypoallergenics, which does not contain known allergens and is formulated to be soothing and gentle on sensitive skin types.

Impaired skin barrier

If your stinging skin also feels dry and itchy and is cracking due to lack of moisture, you have an impaired skin barrier. This causes your skin to have trouble holding onto moisture and keeping irritants and allergens out.

Use a barrier repair moisturizer like Zerafite that contains the proper ratio of lipids that your skin needs to fix its protective barrier and begin retaining moisture again.

Sensitive skin

If your skin burns and stings but you do not have rosacea, skin allergies or any other explanation for your face to sting, then you likely have type 3 sensitive skin.

If you find that a specific skin care product or ingredient causes your skin to sting, stop using that product and talk to your dermatologist about alternative products.

How to calm stinging skin

Find out what the underlying cause of the stinging is and work with your dermatologist to develop a skin care regimen and lifestyle changes that can remedy the problem.

In the meantime, use products with gentle anti-inflammatory ingredients such as argan oil, green tea, panthenol and niacinamide.