You may not be drinking enough water to hydrate your skin — and dry skin means wrinkles

Studies suggest that chronic dehydration can accelerate the aging process, including signs of aging on the skin. If you struggle with dry skin, wrinkles, loss of facial volume and other symptoms associated with skin aging, rehydrating your skin is the first step to getting a healthy, youthful-looking complexion.

The link between dry skin and aging

We know that dry skin accentuates signs of skin aging like lines and wrinkles, as less water retention contributes to less facial volume. Thus, lines, wrinkles and skin laxity are more noticeable on dry, dehydrated skin.

Additionally, dry skin is often also an indication of dehydration throughout the body, which can contribute to accelerated aging of all of the body’s organs, including its largest — the skin.

How to combat dry skin and wrinkles

While there is a genetic component to dry skin, there are ways you can improve your skin’s hydration and overall health, despite your genetic skin type:

▪ Drink plenty of water. Hydrating the skin starts from the inside out. It’s also important to make sure your body is getting enough water to perform daily functions properly and keep your skin looking healthy and glowing.

▪ Avoid excessive alcohol consumption. Alcohol dehydrates your body, including your skin. This is why most people wake up the day after drinking with a dull, lackluster complexion. If you are going to indulge in a drink or two, be sure to drink water in between.

Use a barrier repair moisturizer. Barrier repair moisturizers like Zerafite Barrier Repair Moisturizer and Medature PSL Repair Moisturizer and EpiCeram (requires a prescription) help the skin to replenish and repair its natural skin barrier so that it is able to retain water, rather than allowing it to evaporate off the skin.

A good barrier repair moisturizer should contain a 1:1:1 ratio of ceramides, fatty acids, and cholesterol to mimic the skin’s natural barrier components. Look on the label for “MLE technology” or “PSL technology” to know that the moisturizer has the proper lipid ratio.

Bottom line on hydrating your skin

Dry skin is a sign of dehydration throughout the body and is one of the four barriers to skin health. While some people are genetically predisposed to having dry skin, the right skincare routine — including a good barrier repair moisturizer — and lifestyle habits like drinking enough water and avoiding excess alcohol and caffeine can help to reverse dry skin and help you maintain a healthy, youthful-looking complexion.

