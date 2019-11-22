Do I still need to wear sunscreen in the winter?

During the winter, sun reflects off the snow, strengthening UV rays. So keep using sunscreen in the winter. STEAMBOAT/LARRY PIERCE

Yes, you need to wear sunscreen in the winter.

While winter in Miami is warm and mild compared to many other areas of the country, cooler temperatures can be deceiving, no matter where you live. Shorter UVB rays are weaker in the winter, but longer UVA rays are just as strong this time of year. So you can still get a sunburn and sun damage, even when the air feels cooler and drier.

Why SPF is essential year-round

If you live in an area like Miami, cooler, less-humid weather in the winter can actually be more dangerous in sun exposure, since your skin might not show signs of a sunburn right away. This is because UVB rays are responsible for redness and sunburn, and these shorter wavelengths are not quite as strong in the wintertime.

However, UVA rays penetrate your skin more deeply and are responsible for accelerated aging like wrinkles and dark spots, as well as increased risk of skin cancer. So your skin is still getting damaged if it is exposed to the sun without SPF.

Even if you are wearing long pants or long sleeves, you still need to apply SPF to your face and other exposed areas. Don’t forget the backs of your hands — sunscreen can help to slow signs of aging like dark spots and wrinkles. A lip balm with SPF can help to soothe dry, chapped lips.

Don’t forget sunscreen while traveling

Don’t forget to pack sunscreen, even if you are headed somewhere snowy and cold. The sun’s rays can still reach your skin this time of year, and bright surfaces like snow can reflect UV rays and enhance their strength.

So even if you are skiing in Colorado for the holidays, you still need to apply SPF on exposed areas of skin — and don’t forget sunglasses or ski goggles to shield your eyes from the sun, too.

Bottom line

Wear sunscreen of at least SPF 15 all year long for healthy, youthful-looking skin. Remember to check expiration dates on the bottle to make sure that what you’re using still works.

