Worried about wrinkles as you age? Take these steps now to keep your skin looking young

You may have heard about skin rejuvenation, but what is skin prejuvenation?

The idea is that the earlier you start taking care of your skin and taking measures to prevent aging, the better your skin will look as you get older. In short, skin prejuvenation means using procedures and skincare products to slow aging.

There are a number of ways to go about this, but I recommend starting with these top three:

Botox

Botox and other muscle relaxers have been around for almost 20 years, so we have been able to see how it affects aging skin. Relaxing the muscles around the eyes helps to prevent wrinkles caused by movement that eventually turn into wrinkles without any muscle movement.

This was proven in a 2006 study involving a pair of twins. One of the twins received two to three Botox injections each year for 13 years, while the other twin only received the injections twice over the 13-year period. The twin who’d received regular Botox had significantly fewer permanent lines and crow’s feet, compared to the twin who only had two injections over the same period.

Retinoids

Retinoids were FDA-approved to treat acne in the 70s, with Retin-A (tretinoin) being the first prescription retinoid cream on the market. It was first used to treat acne, but doctors noticed that the patients they treated with tretinoin had improvement of the signs of skin aging (wrinkles and pigmentation). The retinoid cream with tretinoin called Renova was FDA approved in 1995, followed by tazarotene (known as Avage) in 1997.

Although most retinoids work to prevent and treat photoaging, only Renova and Avage are FDA approved to treat wrinkles.

Retinoids are the most used and proven anti-aging ingredients. There is a plethora of clinical studies to support the use of retinoids as prejuvenation ingredients to prevent wrinkles and other signs of skin aging.

Hyaluronic acid fillers

Hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers have been used for more than 15 years in the United States. Studies have shown that injections of HA containing dermal fillers in the skin increase collagen production and help prevent skin aging.

Collagen is an important protein in the skin that provides structural support. Any skin anti-aging strategies should include treatments to preserve and increase the amount of collagen in the skin. As we age, the collagen that our bodies naturally produce declines, which is why products like HA dermal fillers are effective prejuvenation and anti-aging treatments.

In other words, getting HA-containing dermal fillers may help to slow skin aging.

Bottom line

It is never too early to start taking care of your skin or developing a wrinkle prevention regimen. If you wait until wrinkles and creases are already deeply embedded in the skin, it will be more difficult to achieve a smooth complexion than if you were to adopt preventive skincare habits now.

The earlier you start these treatments such as retinoids, Botox and HA dermal fillers, the less you will need them when you are older.

For more information about prejuvenation treatments and other anti-aging skincare tips