Help! My lips look lumpy after filler

Ending up with lumps and bumps on your lips after your filler appointment probably isn’t what you had in mind.
Because the lips are very vascular, swelling and bruising in this area tends to be more of a risk than other areas of your face. Before you panic, know that there are some things that you can do to help you get the smooth, beautiful results you want.
Give it time
Before you schedule your filler appointment, try to give yourself about a two-week buffer period afterward, where you don’t have any important events planned. It can take this amount of time for any swelling and bruising to go away and for the product to fully settle into position. Try to be patient during this time and allow your new lip shape some time to develop.
Follow your provider’s aftercare instructions
While you’re waiting to see your final results, it is crucial that you follow your provider’s aftercare instructions very closely. Avoid drinking alcohol, spending time in the sun, and vigorous workouts in the first few days after your appointment. Try to also reduce your salt intake. These things can make lumps, swelling, and bruising worse.
On the other hand, eating foods like pineapple, carrots, sweet potatoes and bell peppers can help to speed up the healing process. Taking arnica supplements may help to reduce bruising and swelling after cosmetic treatments like lip injections.
Gentle massage may help
If you are concerned about noticeable lumps that do not seem to be improving, talk to your dermatologist about massage techniques. In some cases, gentle massage can help to smooth away lumps and bumps after filler. However, you do not want to be too rigorous, or you could potentially displace the product. Always consult your doctor first before attempting to massage the treated area.
Choose hyaluronic acid filler
Hyaluronic acid fillers can be dissolved with an enzyme called hyaluronidase. So if you don’t like your results for any reason or you end up with lumps that don’t resolve themselves, your doctor can remove all or some of the product from your lips. With other types of injectables, this isn’t possible and you would have to wait for the product to wear away on its own to see any changes in your appearance.
Bottom line
Before your lip filler appointment, take steps to help avoid lumpy lips, such as choosing an experienced and reputable provider and following his or her pre-appointment guidelines. If you do end up with lumps and bumps, keep these tips in mind before you start to panic. Of course, if you are in pain or notice signs of infection, consult your doctor right away.
