Must-know tips for your lips before Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and it is never too soon to start adding proper lip care to your daily regimen, especially if you want smooth, kissable lips just in time for your V-Day date. Here are a few important tips for your lips to keep in mind before your date and as a regular part of your routine.
Schedule fillers at least two weeks in advance
Lip fillers can be a great way to add a little extra volume to your pout or slightly change the shape of your lips. However, even though there is not necessarily any “down time” associated with fillers, you should schedule your appointment at least two weeks before your Valentine’s date or other special occasion. It can take this amount of time for swelling and bruising to diminish and to see your full outcome after getting fillers.
Watch out for red lipsticks
Red is the most allergenic of all colors because it either comes from the crushed scales of a specific species of beetle, or is made from synthetic red dyes that are common allergens. You don’t want to risk having a reaction on your Valentine’s Day date and end up with puffy, swollen lips at dinner. Try on your new shade a week or so beforehand so you have time for the reaction to clear up if you have one.
Use an SPF lip balm
To keep your lips smooth and kissable, use a lip balm with SPF on a regular basis, even in the winter. There are lots of different options now, and some are even tinted with fun colors so you don’t even have to apply lipstick to get a pop of color and keep your lips protected from the sun.
Don’t kiss with a cold sore
It’s not exactly the most romantic subject, but cold sores are caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSP), which is contagious. So kissing or sharing a drink with someone with a cold sore can spread the virus. Wait to kiss anyone until the blisters and resulting scabs have completely cleared up. It usually takes four to seven days for cold sore blisters to scab and start healing.
As soon as you feel a cold sore coming on, your best bet is to see your dermatologist for treatment. Over-the-counter treatments like Abreva can help to make the cold sore feel better, but they won’t help to clear up the virus faster. Your doctor can prescribe you topical or oral antiviral medications to help shorten the cycle of the virus.
Bottom line
With a little advance planning, you can have silky, smooth lips just in time for a romantic Valentine’s Day or other special event.
