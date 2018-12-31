Three top New Year’s resolutions for your skin

We make all sorts of New Year’s resolutions for our health and wellness, so why not treat your skin to a fresh start, too? If you only want to focus on a few changes to make for a big impact, try these three top tips and start the New Year off on the right foot.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Commit to a regular skin-care routine
Most people tend to be very excited about their new skin-care regimen in the first few weeks after seeing their dermatologist, then they start to lose interest. In fact, one study found that one out of every three prescriptions is never even filled. If your products are still left in the container or if you never pick them up, your skin obviously can’t benefit from them. It can take several weeks of regular use before you will start to notice improvements in your skin.
So once you know your skin type and have worked with a board-certified dermatologist to develop the appropriate skin-care routine, stick to it as closely as you can. You’ll be amazed at the results you’ll see after several months of being on your regimen, as opposed to only a few weeks.
If you have limited time to get ready in the morning and are worried about spending extra time on your skin-care routine, consider getting your eyelashes done at the salon, using magnetic eyelashes, or asking your doctor about Latisse. That way, you can spend less time applying mascara and eye makeup, and will have more time to use a few effective products for your skin.
Skip sugar
This resolution can double for your health and your complexion. Excess sugar consumption has been linked with increased acne, rosacea, wrinkles, and many other skin conditions. In a process called glycation, sugar binds to important proteins throughout your body, including the collagen and elastin in your skin. This damages those proteins and leads to accelerated signs of skin aging.
Sugar is also known to trigger inflammation, which can set off a whole host of skin problems, including acne, rosacea and psoriasis.
Stress less
Stress takes a toll on your skin and body, so resolve to better manage stress for a happier, healthier year. When you are stress or worried, your body releases various hormones, including corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH), which triggers inflammation and causes your sebaceous glands to produce more sebum, or oil.
One way to help reduce stress is to try aromatherapy. A 2011 study found that lavender oil can effectively reduce your heart rate and ease anxiety. You can also try spending time outdoors, going for a walk, and sticking to a regular sleep schedule to manage stress.
Bottom line
When you’re making your list of resolutions this year, add a few or all of these skin care fixes for a better complexion in the new year!
Comments