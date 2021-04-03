Having your eyes done normally does not leave scarring like a tummy tuck

Cosmetic eye surgery normally does not produce the type of scarring you may get from a tummy tuck, as the skin is thinner and generally does not form keloids. MCT file photo

Q. I have wanted to get my eyes done for many years but I’m afraid. I had breast reduction and a tummy tuck and had horrible scars. I have always been told that I am a keloid former. Is it possible to have my eyes done without a problem?

A. I appreciate your concern as I’ve had many people like you come my way for surgery. Over the years, I have recognized that the two problems do not correlate.

There are different parts of the body that form scars and are more prone to keloid formation. Keloid formation is different from hypertrophic scars, which form when the scar is thicker but still remain within the original incision or may spread due to the skin’s tension. Keloid scars actually grow beyond the original incision and cause unsightly scars.

Because there is almost always tension on the skin when doing breast surgery and or a tummy tuck, these areas are more prone to scarring. There are many plastic surgeons who do these operations carefully so their rate of keloid and scarring is less than others.

Naturally, there are patients who are prone to have keloid formation. In such cases, a small scratch can form a large scar or heal unsightly. Care must be taken in operating on them.

In my 30-plus years of surgical experience, I have rarely seen any keloids with blepharoplasty (eye) surgery. The eye skin is thin and generally does not form keloids.

In rare cases, a person may form hypertrophic scarring, which can be managed with a small steroid injection.

When choosing your surgeon, pick an experienced facial plastic surgeon or plastic surgeon that specializes in the face. They will have the most experience in giving you a realistic expectation of what you can expect with your surgery.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.