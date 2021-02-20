If you don’t want to look like your face is frozen, hire a pro to do filler injections

Make sure you hire an experienced professional to inject you with fillers. Miami Herald file

Q. I want to have some fillers in my lip and in my face but I don’t want to look like an avatar. Is it possible to have fillers and not look like all those other people that I see running around and on Instagram?

A. Absolutely! Over the years I have seen the exaggeration of plastic surgery and aesthetic treatments to the point that sometimes it’s hard to look at patients.

As aesthetic treatments have been delegated to non-physicians and extenders, many of these treatments have become exaggerated. Often, the exaggeration comes with lack of knowledge of risks that can occur.

It is imperative that you do your research. I have seen many patients after they have had inadequate, overdone or bad results come and ask me what went wrong. My most frequent answer is either they had inexperienced injectors or injectors that did not align with their aesthetics.

You know something is wrong when your lips walk in to a room before the rest of you arrives. Another clue is when you look in the mirror and you wonder who is that person looking back. Or when you see someone you haven’t seen in a while and they wince when they see you.

While these things sound funny, we all know someone who looks like that.

But surgery fillers and non-invasive procedures can be done well and improve the patient’s appearance without overdoing it. Just make sure you have picked the right person to do the job.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.