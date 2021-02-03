I’m only 35 but I hate my neck. Am I too young for a cosmetic treatment?

Dr. Carlos Wolf injects a patient with a facial filler called Restylane. Non-surgical treatments can boost your skin as you age. Miami Herald File

Q. I hate my neck but I don’t want to do major surgery. How do you decide what a patient needs and how invasive you get with treatments? I am 35 and would like to have something done.

A. I have been doing facial surgery for over 35 years and still have issues as to what to recommend for patients. After so many years of doing this, I came up with a reasonable system that helps patients make decisions.

First, I determine if a patient will benefit from non-surgical versus surgical treatments. Non-surgical treatments include processes that heat or freeze the skin to create collagen and contract the skin, such as ultherapy and cool sculpting. They also include lasers and needling treatments.

When patients have excess fat, products such as Kybella can reduce the fat and cause the skin to contract.

When there is significant amount of fat, liposuction can tighten the skin if the skin has good tone and elasticity. When a patient does not have good skin tone or elasticity, a neck liposuction with excision of excess skin can be done underneath the chin.

When a patient has too much extra skin and the above procedures would not help, a patient may undergo a neck lift, which removes excess skin and some fat from behind the ear and below the chin. Patients normally get this if they are older and have poor skin elasticity.

Finally, if a patient has jowls and mid-face drooping, the final procedure would be a face and neck lift.

As in all other surgical procedures, it is imperative that you choose a physician who frequently does these procedures. Facial plastic surgeons and plastic surgeons generally meet this criteria.

In facial and neck surgery, it’s all about the details!

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.