Will I have a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine if I get facial fillers?

South Florida senior Eduardo Barton, 70, receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from medical assistant Lorend Pinedo, 29, at Leon Medical Centers - Flagler on 7950 NW Second St. on Thursday. Special for the Miami Herald

Q. I’m anxious about getting a vaccine and hear that there are problems with people who have facial fillers. What should I do?

A. Over the years, patients can have unusual reactions after, during or before a viral illness. It is not common, however.

Occasionally, I would see patients who had fillers and after several months they would call me about swelling. At the time of swelling, the patient noticed they had an upper respiratory tract infection and the areas around their injections were swollen. Mostly, the issue would resolve itself.

At times, a patient would need antihistamines, oral steroids and on rare occasions, hyaluronidase, an enzyme that dissolves fillers.

The COVID-19 vaccine stimulates your immune system to create antibodies to fight the coronavirus. This reaction ramps up your immune system. As a result, fillers may react to the hyperactive immune system, resulting in swelling.

Based on what I have read, here are my recommendations:

If you can get a vaccine, get it. The benefits are far greater than any possible swelling.

I would refrain from having fillers injected within two weeks of your first vaccine. I would also refrain from facial fillers during the three to four weeks you are waiting for the second vaccination, and approximately two weeks after your second vaccination.

Those are the most relevant times when your body‘s immune system will be revved up to make antibodies. Ideally, you do not want to take steroids during the time you are vaccinated so as to allow your body to produce as many antibodies as possible.

Stay safe, wear your mask and get your vaccine.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.