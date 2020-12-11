All those years of wearing earrings can cause your ear lobe to get thin. Here’s what to do

Brook Thompson wears a glass spiral ear decoration in her stretched lobes.

Q. I’m finally going out after this long quarantine and when I put on my earrings, I noticed they were flopping around my ear lobe. It seems my ear lobe is slightly bigger and my lobes are thin. Is there anything I can without doing surgery?

A. First, let’s discuss why you have this problem. Many people use earrings over a long period of time that are slightly heavy. Over time, the hole becomes elongated, which makes the earring loose.

In addition, aging makes one lose volume of the earlobe, so the earlobe becomes thinner. These two qualities make it difficult to wear big studs, or for that matter, any earrings.

If your primary problem is thin earlobes, then hyaluronic acid will help. These fillers include Voluma, Juvaderm, Restylane, among others. The injection into the earlobe is generally pain-free. You can also ask your doctor to put on some anesthetic cream and it will help immensely.

If the problem with your ear lobe is an elongated hole, along with a thin earlobe, the hyaluronic acid injection may not be as complete as you would like. If that’s the case, you can still use a hyaluronic acid filler in the interim and have surgery to repair the hole when the pandemic is over.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com. Follow @carloswolfmd and @mpsmedspa on Instagram.