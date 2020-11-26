How safe is it to get a cosmetic procedure done amid the coronavirus pandemic?

If you are going to see a doctor during the coronavirus pandemic, your doctor should be wearing a mask, as Dr. Rheinchard Reyes is doing in his office at San Juan Bosco Clinic on the campus of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in North Miami, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Q. I’m thinking of having some type of cosmetic procedure. Do you think it’s safe to have either surgery or non-invasive procedures at this time?

A. I would say that if done with proper precautions, it is safe to undergo surgery and elective non-surgical procedures.

Immediately after the start of the pandemic, we closed down for approximately three months. At that time we were unclear of what proper protocols would work in order to do procedures. Since the end of May, we have been taking care of patients and have not had an outbreak in our office.

Initially, I was reluctant to get back to the office, but I have found that my patients really appreciate what we do and I have enjoyed getting back to work.

So, what are the things that should be in place for you to feel safe?

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The waiting room should be an area of social distancing or closed. Many physicians are closing their waiting room areas and are having patients wait in the parking lot. Once the doctor is ready to see the patients, they are called in so that there are few patients in the office.

Your doctor should take a history for any symptoms related to the coronavirus. When you enter the office, your temperature should be checked and the assistant should go over the same questions that you were asked when making the appointment.

The room that you go into should have been sterilized from the prior patient. No masks should be taken off until the actual procedure is going to be done.

In our office, we do not close the doors so as to continue to circulate the air. Our filters are changed frequently. Your physician should be wearing a mask.

With respect to surgery, we have patients come in three days prior to surgery for a COVID swab test. Prior to coming into the office, the patients are asked specific questions about symptoms as they might relate to coronavirus.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

We ask patients to quarantine until the day of surgery. The room and all anesthesia circuits are cleaned between patients and patients should have plenty of space in the recovery room from other patients.

These protocols may vary from physician to physician, but you should ask your doctor what they are doing and how they are keeping safe. This way, you can make an informed decision.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com. For more information, follow @carloswolfmd and @mpsmedspa on Instagram.