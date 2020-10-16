If you want a nose job, make sure your doctor can fix breathing issues that can arise

If you are considering getting a nose job, make sure you ask your doctor if there are any functional problems inside your nose so that they can be corrected at the same time. If your doctor is unable to correct them at the same time, you should probably seek another opinion. Miami Herald file

Q. I’m planning to have a rhinoplasty (nose job) and my doctor said it’s likely that I will have to do a septoplasty as well. I don’t have any problems breathing. Why did he say that?

A. Very often patients come to see me to fix the external part of their nose. They either don’t like their nose because they have a very bulbous tip or they have a bump.

To correct these problems, the nose is going to be reduced in size, and therefore there will be less space inside for the patient to breathe properly.

Your doctor probably examined you and saw that you had a deviated septum, which means that part of the mid-line partition of the internal part of the nose is pushed over to one side.

In addition, sometimes there are structures called turbinates, which are enlarged. The structures must be addressed at the time of surgery.

Because your airway was probably just ”perfect,” any incremental reduction in it would cause airway obstruction. That is why it is important to be evaluated by a physician who is trained in otolaryngology, or a plastic surgeon who specializes in nasal surgery so that you can get a good-looking nose that functions well.

What is a septoplasty?

A septoplasty is often done with a rhinoplasty and it is called a septorhinoplasty.

Septorhinoplasty is an operation that corrects the inside of the nose while correcting the outside. Unfortunately, I see patients who have had rhinoplasty without a septoplasty and now can’t breathe properly.

When you are evaluated, ask your doctor if there are any functional problems inside your nose so that they can be corrected at the same time. If your doctor is unable to correct them at the same time, you should probably seek another opinion.

If your physician is unable to or cannot correct the internal problem of your nose, it is unlikely that you will have a successful outcome.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com. For more information, follow @carloswolfmd and @mpsmedspa on Instagram.