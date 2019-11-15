If you have been seriously injured, seek out a plastic surgeon while you’re in the ER

Before and after photos of a woman whose face was injured. On the left, she injured her nose. On the right, plastic surgery removed the bump that resulted from the injury. Carlos Wolf, M.D.

Q. I had a terrible biking accident in which I fractured my nose and had a horrible cut over my eyebrow. The emergency room doctors did a great job but now I have a scar and a nasal deformity. What can I do about it and do you think I’ll ever look normal again?

A. With some good planning and some surgery, you should look much better.

Emergency room visits are just that — they take care of the immediate problem. If, however, a facial plastic surgeon or plastic surgeon is available, you should seek a consultation to try avoid a secondary surgery. But sometimes the damage is such that you cannot avoid it.

When trauma occurs, doctors will close incisions and lacerations to try to spare tissue. As healing occurs, some of the tissue does not survive and scars can form.

In addition, because of the non-sterile nature of trauma, deep stitches cannot be used to close the laceration, so you may not get much cosmetic benefit.

Nasal fractures can often be improved either immediately or within a few days by straightening the nose. But if significant trauma has occurred, it may be best to do the surgery several weeks later to get the best results.

Often, an intermediate procedure will be done to improve the breathing and/or make sure there is no septal hematoma — pooling of blood — which can get infected and cause nasal collapse.

The best step for you is to have a well-planned secondary surgery that will remove the scar tissue and close the incision in a controlled way, bringing the appropriate layers together. By everting the skin — making the edges a bit higher than the sides — the skin will heal flat and not invert.

You can have the bump removed and the nasal bone straightened out at the same time. And if you’re having trouble breathing due to the accident, your septum can be fixed to breathe better.

Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com. For more information, videos, and before-and-after photos, follow @carloswolfmd and @mpsmedspa on Instagram.