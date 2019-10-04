Should I have a facelift at age 39?

More people are using fillers to freshen up their face, instead of going the facelift route. TNS

Q. I am 39 and I think I need a facelift! Am I too young to do this?

A. With that little bit of information, it is difficult to say if you are a candidate for a facelift.

Having a facelift is not only about age, but deciding whether you need one.

In general, facelifts are done when people are in the late 40s, 50s and older. Many patients are doing their face surgery much earlier because of social media and because the stigma of having surgery has disappeared.

In addition, there are other patients who are putting off facelifts because of non-invasive procedures that help with the aging process. Procedures such Ultherapy and other laser procedures tighten the skin, fillers such as Voluma, Juvederm, Restylane and Radiesse fill lost volume that makes your face look older.

Although you are 39, one clear indication to have a facelift would be a massive weight loss. The youngest patient I have done a facelift on was a 38-year-old woman who had a 130-pound weight loss.

With weight loss, facial fat volume drops and the skin drops. There is significant redundant skin with many patients who lose massive amounts of weight and the only technique to improve their appearance is a facelift.

Sometimes patients have great genetic makeup and although they have massive weight loss, they do not need a facelift.

In short, you’re not too young to have a facelift but do meet with at least two doctors so you can get two opinions and compare them.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com and follow him @carloswolfmd and @mpsmedspa on Instagram.