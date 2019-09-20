Will fillers make my nose look thinner?

Facial fillers can help change the profile of your nose, but they have to be applied by an experienced physician. Kansas City Star

Q. I want to make my nose look thinner. Is it possible to do that with fillers?

A. When I started doing fillers, I was concerned that by filling the defects of the nose it would make the nose look wider and bigger. Over the last 20 years as I’ve gotten more experienced with fillers, I can state that fillers don’t make your nose look wider when done properly and for the right reason.

Not all noninvasive procedures available today are good for everyone. An experienced and ethical physician will direct you to the appropriateness of a procedure for you.

It is for this reason that you should choose a physician with core training in aesthetic treatments or an extender related to those physicians.

Hyaluronic acid (HA)-based fillers are the most commonly used fillers for the nose. HA products tend to be soft and safe in well-trained hands. They are injected after using a topical anesthetic cream with minimal or no discomfort.

Because the product is generally injected on top of the nose, building a small elevation, the nose actually looks thinner if appropriately done.

The filler also improves the profile as it looks like the nose is turned upward and the bump is reduced. The results last approximately one year.

There are risks with this procedure, which include bruising, discomfort and in exceedingly rare cases blindness. While blindness is very rare, it is something that you should discuss with your injectors because of its catastrophic results

When done safely and with care, this procedure is well received by patients.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com. For more information, videos, and before-and-after photos, follow @carloswolfmd and @mpsmedspa on Instagram.