Hate cellulite? You may want to consider this procedure

Aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Joshua Kreithen, talks about the way people can eliminate or hide cellulite. McClatchy file

Q. I work out all the time I do squats and I still have cellulite. Is there anything that really works?

A. Actually, there is. Cellfina is a procedure that we now have many years of experience with and have found the results are long term and consistently good.

There is a caveat, however: Whether you are a good candidate and that the doctor who is doing your procedure understands what he’s doing for you.

Cellfina is a procedure that is done with local anesthesia. On rare occasions, if you are anxious, you can have sedation with an anesthesiologist. Initially, your doctor will want to look at you standing up to see where the areas of cellulite exist.

Cellulite is formed by a fibrous band that pulls the upper-level skin so there is dimpling. The procedure releases this band using a micro blade.

Depending on the areas that are bothering you, the procedure can be completed in an one hour to 1 1/2 hours or less. Once you do this, you need to be careful not to get too much sun so that you don’t get pigmentation changes in the incisions.

There is little discomfort and may be treated with Tylenol, or on rare occasions a pain killer that is stronger. You can resume normal activity within a few days and total activity by one week.

Patient satisfaction for this procedure is high. In a study several years ago, more than 90 percent of patients were happy at three years post treatment.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com. For more information, videos, and before-and-after photos, follow @carloswolfmd and @mpsmedspa on Instagram.