Should I use threads to perk up my face? No, you’re better off with fillers

Is a facelift, threads or other cosmetic procedure right for you? Know what questions to ask before you decide on plastic surgery. KRT

Q. A lot of my friends are thinking of have threads placed in their face. What are your thoughts about them?

A. Simply stated, I do not do them. That is not to say that they are bad, but it just doesn’t work for me or my patients in my practice.

When patients come to see me, they are looking for meaningful results, and in my opinion threads do not deliver on that promise. For well over 30 years I have been doing facelifts, and I know how hard it is to lift a face with surgical intervention and keep it lifted.

Threads dissolve. Thus, the promise that they will stimulate collagen and lift the face does not make sense to me. Fifteen years ago threads were popular. Although they were permanent back then, they still did the same thing that threads do today, very little.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At that time, I said that threads were only good for fishing! I still feel that way, although because they now dissolve, threads cannot cause as many problems as they previously did.

I do believe that threads are reasonable for patients who are absolutely adamant that they do not want surgery, are older and just want a little “pick me up.”

In my practice, I feel that I can get many of the results that other practitioners get with threads with a multitude of fillers.

So here is my advice. Choose a practitioner who is comfortable with the use of threads. Ask to see before and after results and be very specific about what your expectations are.

If you’re comfortable with what your expectations are and the practitioner says he or she can accomplish it, then it’s worth doing. In our practice we do have some practitioners who use threads successfully with patients.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com. For more information, videos, and before-and-after photos, follow @carloswolfmd and @mpsmedspa on Instagram.