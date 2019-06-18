Too many frozen faces and distorted buttocks? We’ve got to curb the injections

KRT

Q. I’d love to get started with anti-aging, non-invasive procedures. I’m really concerned as many of my friends look like puffballs or avatars. Is there anyway to undertake these treatments without looking distorted or weird?

A. I’m so glad you asked this question. I have been in practice in Miami for over 31 years, and I have never seen a more distorted view of beauty than in the last few years. I see overinflated and distorted faces and buttocks. I see this not only in patients but in the providers who are injecting these fillers into themselves. I was at a conference asking about where a fellow colleague was and she was sitting at the same table with me!

But there are many physicians who feel like I do, that fillers and neurotoxin such as Botox Dysport and Jeuveau are made to make people rejuvenate — but not appear like an evolution of a human subtypes!

So how do you make sure you don’t fall into the same trap as many of your friends? Remember the adage more is not better.

Take a picture of yourself and put it in an album on your cell phone. This will be good for you to look at as you evolve in your treatments. Talk to one of your trusted friends and let them know that it is OK for them to tell you that you are starting to look too puffy or too weird!

Next, search the Internet and talk to friends to find out who the best and most experienced injector is. You can often find these people by looking at your friends and people you know who look too good for their age and ask them subtly who they are using. Sometimes it may be difficult to get them to admit they were doing anything.

Once you have found your physician, make sure that they are board-certified in either facial plastic surgery, plastic surgery or dermatology. You may also use people who are physician extenders such as PAs (physician assistant) and injectors that work along with these type of doctors. It is likely that you will get your best results by following this recommendation.

In addition, when you ultimately go see your physician, look at how they look. If they look weird to you, run out the door!

Using fillers and neurotoxins is not an all or non-phenomena. You don’t have to use everything at the one consultation.

If you are concerned about looking inflated, you may do small amounts of any one of the treatments, see the effects and come back for more.

Remember, there’s a lot of incentive for the physician or the injectors to do more because more means more money for them.

I love the noninvasive fillers and neurotoxins because they provide a wonderful rejuvenation without surgery. These are treatments that have evolved over the 31 years that I have been in Miami and are even more relevant because some last well over a year.

It is now safe to go into the water and enjoy the non-invasive treatments available to you.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board-certified. He also is a clinical assistant professor at FIU Herbert Wertheim School of Medicine. Email your questions at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com. Follow him at @CarlosWolfMD