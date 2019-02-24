No shortage of patients who want facial plastic surgery, or facial plastic surgeons

Q: I am 50 years old and I hate my neck! I’m starting to get jowls and I have some skin beneath my chin that bothers me. What do you think is the best way to take care of this?
A: That is a tough question because there are so many available options now. I’m going to walk you through the non-invasive treatments and then the surgical options.
As you age, your face starts to drop because of loss of volume (fat) and elasticity. Yes, all that working out that is good for your body is terrible for your face!
Many of these problems can be addressed by using fillers such as Voluma, Restylane or any of the more than 20 injectable agents . If fillers are not adequate, then you may need to do skin tightening procedures such as Ultherapy, or fat-reduction methods under the chin with Kybella or Coolsculpting.
All of these non-invasive procedures work very well when done for the proper patient. It is important to see a provider who can do both non-surgical and surgical treatments. That way you’ll get the best treatment for you. Preferably, you will find somebody who is a board-certified facial plastic surgeon, plastic surgeon or dermatologist, or a provider who works as a an extender with one of the above physician groups.
For those who say plastic surgery is a dying art, humbug! For the past 30 years I have continued to do one or two facelifts a week, along with weekly consultations and a multitude of facial injections.
There is no shortage of patients who require face surgery, and there is no shortage of doctors who are providing them. Every year, there are more surgeons and they all seem to be busy. So when you’re deciding what it is you need to improve your face, it is imperative that you understand all the options that can make you look your best so you can choose wisely.
