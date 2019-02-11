Woman says one eye is ‘bigger’ than the other. Can plastic surgery help?

Q: I’m interested in having my eyes done. I have a problem that one eye is bigger than the other. Is there any way to make sure that when I have this fixed that will go away?
A: I’m going to assume that you are talking about your upper eyelids. When someone notices that they have one eye bigger than the other, it is usually related to one of two things.
The most common problem is that one side has more skin than the other. The next problem is that you may have a droopy eyelid (medically known as ptosis).
An operation for this requires an ocular plastic, facial plastic or plastic surgeon who does many of these types of surgeries. Problems usually arise from a tear or stretching of the levator muscle. This requires a more complicated surgery and should be done with a physician who has significant experience in correcting ptosis.
For the more common problem, an upper-lid blepharoplasty is performed. This is an operation done by a facial plastic surgeon, plastic surgeon or oculoplastic surgeon. It involves approximately one hour of surgery, during which excess skin is removed. When removing the excess skin, skin is asymmetrically removed in order to make both eyes look the same. Sometimes this may not be completely achieved. This is something you should discuss with your doctor.
After surgery, stitches are taken out between the third and seventh day. Usually within 7 to 10 days, you can put on makeup and go about normal activity. Full exercise and totally normal activity may be achieved within four weeks.
Eye surgery is one of my favorite operations, as patients can get great results, look more youthful and well rested.
