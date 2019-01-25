Even in your 80s, you’re not too old for Botox

Q: I’m 81 years old and I like to look good. I’m almost embarrassed to ask you this question. Am I too old to have Botox and fillers? I heard that if you’re over 65, you cannot do this. Is that true?
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A: Some of my favorite patients are over 70 years old! The same day I received this question, I also saw an 83-year-old and a 91-year-old patient come in for fillers and Botox.
The misinformation about 65-year-old patients not being allowed to have Botox is because of the original design of the study. In the study, only patients under 65 were treated with Botox. Because of this, there was no FDA approval of patients over 65. The number of patients I treat who are over 65 is significant. Often, they come in to look better and have a greater zest for life than many of my younger patients.
A few things:
▪ Like all patients, if someone is on medication that can cause them to bleed (or any other medications) they should ask their primary doctor or treating physician if it is OK to continue to take the medication before or after surgery.
▪ Also, if a patient is preparing for a big event and going to have injections, leave enough time to recover from possible bruising.
Comments