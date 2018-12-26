Surgical and non-surgical treatments for tired-looking eyes

Q: My eyes make me look very tired and all my friends asked me if I slept enough. I heard there is something I can do that’s non-surgical, but I’m worried because I’ve seen a lot of my friends who have had work done and now they look like they have bags under their eyes. Is there anything I can do safely that is non-surgical? And if I do need surgery, what are my options?
A: Modern aesthetic treatments are fabulous. They allow surgeons and non-surgeons to perform wonderful treatments for patients without surgery. What your friends have probably had done are injections of hyaluronic acid (HA) in the tear trough and mid-face area. HA injections include Restylane and Juvederm products. The key is finding an expert injector with your aesthetics in mind.
The reason you look tired is that you have a depression slightly below the fat pad of your eye. This depression forms either genetically or as you lose weight, and a separation between the fat pads of the mid face occurs. This depression makes you look tired and can be corrected either with HA injectables or surgery.
The procedure for HA injections is quite simple. A patient comes to the office and a small amount of anesthetic cream is placed for approximately 5 to 10 minutes. The HA material is then injected carefully so as not to create injury and or swelling.
I tell my patients they should prepare for having a bruise about three to four days after, in case they have a very important party to go to. Most bruising can be covered easily with makeup, however, some may take up to one week to improve.
I tend to be conservative, so that you can inject more filler as needed. Some injectors are “heavy-handed“ and give patients bigger bags and they started with! I suggest you find a “just right” injector through your contacts or referrals so that you get a positive experience.
If you are not an injectables candidate, an ethical provider will let you know you need surgery and will refer you to the appropriate physician. A facial plastic surgeon, plastic surgeon or oculoplastic surgeon are the right choices.
If you are young enough, they may be able to correct your problem through a trans conjunctival surgery (an incision on the inside of your lower eyelid), or a traditional lower lid blepharoplasty. Your surgery will consist of either removing the excess fat or repositioning the fat to the depressed area.
There is no one solution to every problem so you should seek different opinions from different surgeons. I suggest you consult with two doctors. Any more opinions will only confuse you and not give you confidence in undergoing a lower lid blepharoplasty surgery.
