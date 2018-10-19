Patient swaps saline for silicone breast implants. Now, she’s heavier

Q: I just had an implant exchange. I used to have saline implants, now I have silicone. I just weighed myself and I am up two pounds. Is it possible that silicone implants weigh more than saline? I am a nut case when it comes to my weight and I’ve got a find this out!
A: Well, you’re out of luck. Silicone implants actually weigh less than saline implants.
The specific gravity of silicone is less than the specific gravity of saline, however the difference is so minute that it has nothing to do with the actual implant. You probably weighed yourself either immediately after surgery or the next day.
The change in your weight is probably related to the fluid intake you had during surgery. Because you did not have anything to eat after midnight the night before, you were administered IV fluids. The IV fluids are meant to increase the fluids you’re not getting by mouth, plus the additional fluids to maintain your blood pressure. These are all normal parts of surgery. You should not weigh yourself for several days as your body tries to balance the fluids you received.
Of course, I am assuming that you had an implant exchange with equal size implants. I bet, however, that is not the case. If you did go up a size your implants, you will naturally weigh more as your breast will be larger. A good compromise!
In addition, if your breasts are larger you might appear to be heavier. These are topics that you should discuss with your plastic surgeon ( I assume you did have your surgery by a board-certified plastic surgeon.)
Exchanging implants are much easier in general then having a new operation. The pockets are generally well formed or need to be mildly enlarged so the operation is a much easier than the first time. If, however, you do have a capsule contraction or need a lift, the operation will be more extensive and more difficult to recover from.
Again these are topics that you should ask your doctor to go over with you so that you will know what to expect in your recovery.
