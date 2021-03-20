Wrist injuries are common with falls. Here’s what you need to know

Wrist injuries are common when people fall, particularly among older people. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Q. While walking the dog, I fell on my right wrist. I had immediate pain but did not feel a snap. It swelled slightly but there is no deformity. I have pain when I touch on the thumb side of the wrist. I am only mildly better than I was five days ago. How long until I will return to normal?

A. Wrist fractures are very common injuries as a result of falls, particularly in older patients.

Wrist injuries that are most worrisome requiring immediate care are those that include a deformity, severe pain, moderate swelling, inability to move the wrist or fingers as well as when the patient feels a snap.

If those symptoms are present, one should be seen in the emergency room as quickly as possible. Surgery may be necessary to put the fracture back in place and then hold it together with a metal plate and screws to regain good function and pain relief.

In your situation, you likely have a bone bruise that will heal in a few weeks. However, since you have not improved in a week’s time, I do think it would be best if you see an orthopedic surgeon or hand specialist to be evaluated and get an X-ray.

This will make certain a break does not exist and establish an accurate time line for you to return to normal.

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net