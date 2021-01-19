Cyclists and runners are prone to IT band injuries. Here’s how to prevent them

Neilson Powless of Roseville speeds down the Anglards de Salers pass during the stage 13 of the Tour de France cycling race. Cyclists and runners are prone to Iliotibial band (ITB) injuries from overuse. Stretching can help prevent this injury. AP

Q. Since the pandemic began, I have gone back to cycling for exercise. About a month ago, I began to experience pain and a mild snapping sensation on the outside of my left knee.

My knee seems to loosen up during the cycling and tends to feel better while on the bike. However, It bothers me most getting out of a chair and when I first begin walking. Resting it felt better until I returned back to cycling. What do I have, is it serious, and do I have to stop biking?

A.There is a muscle that begins on the outside part of your pelvis and runs all the way down to the outside part of your knee called the Iliotibial band (ITB).

From overuse, the ITB can become too tight resulting in pain or rubbing on the outside part of your hip or knee. ITB syndrome is very common in patients that cycle or run.

This is usually not a serious condition and can often be treated successfully with a flexibility and stretching program set up by a physical therapist.

However, I would first visit an orthopedic surgeon to confirm the diagnosis. Other possible causes of pain and snapping on the outside part of your knee include a meniscal cartilage tear, a loose body, or a thickened knee joint lining called a Plica.

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net.