Rotator cuff injuries are common as people age and often require an MRI to diagnose

Rotator cuff tears are not uncommon as people get older and often require an MRI to diagnose. TNS

Q. Last week, I was walking my dog on a leash when he got spooked and tried to run off.

My shoulder got yanked and I felt a sharp pain along with a pop. Although my shoulder did not swell, the pain worsened and I had trouble lifting my arm. I went to an urgent care center and had X-rays that showed no fracture. I was told that I had a sprain and if it didn’t get better, to see a doctor.

My shoulder has not improved and I wonder what I should do now.

A. There are four muscles that emanate from the front, back, and top of your shoulder that converge to form a tendon, which attaches to the ball part of the shoulder. That tendon helps rotate your shoulder in multiple directions and is, therefore, called the rotator cuff tendon.

The mechanism of your injury as well as your pain and weakness make me suspect that your tore this tendon off the bone. X-rays are usually negative and, therefore, an MRI scan is most helpful in establishing the correct diagnosis.

I recommend you see an orthopedic surgeon for an exam and to schedule the appropriate testing. The severity of the injury as well as your age and lifestyle will help determine whether surgery is necessary.

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net.