A sprained ankle from playing basketball could be serious. It may require an MRI

Former Heat guard Tyler Johnson lies on the floor after sustaining a sprained left ankle in a game against the Bulls at United Center. Johnson was carted off but X-rays were negative. Ankle injuries are common in basketball. Getty Images

Q. About six months ago I sprained my ankle playing basketball. It got very swollen and I needed crutches for a few days. I rested it and it improved enough to go back to sports in about six weeks. When I play, however, it still hurts when I pivot or jump and it is still slightly swollen. Is it unusual to be not normal after all this time? What should I do to get right?

A. A sprain is a tearing of a ligament. Ligaments connect your ankle bones together and maintain stability.

Ligaments can tear slightly (grade 1), partially (grade 2) or completely (grade 3). The usual treatment for ankle sprains is ice, bracing and rest initially.

If symptoms persist, you may have done damage to the ankle cartilage, bone or tendons. Scar tissue can also cause pain and catching.

I recommend you see an orthopedic surgeon or foot specialist for an exam, X-rays and possibly an MRI. Many ankle conditions can get better with physical therapy. Some injuries are more significant and require treatments such as injections or arthoscopic surgery.

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net.