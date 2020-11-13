Weightlifters have to watch out for tearing this tendon — surgery often needed

South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd lifts weights during a workout. Weightlifters have to watch out for an injury to the pectoralis major muscle. The State

Q. I have been training for a power-lifting competition. Last week while lifting weights, I felt a tearing sensation across my chest and left shoulder. I had a lot of pain, swelling and bruising. I went to an urgent care where X-rays were normal.

They diagnosed me with a chest muscle strain and I was given a sling and told if I still had symptoms after a few days, to see an orthopedic surgeon. The swelling and pain have improved but there is still weakness and a chest muscle deformity present. What is my next step?

A. A common injury for power lifters, body builders and football players is a pectoralis major tendon tear. This muscle helps you bring your arm across your chest.

When torn, it can result in significant weakness and a cosmetic deformity of the chest muscle. You should see an orthopedic surgeon as quickly as possible.

In addition to a physical exam , an MRI scan may be necessary to define the extent of the damage. If the pectoralis tendon is torn away from the bone, this usually requires surgery to regain good function and strength. The surgery is easier to perform if done within three weeks of injury and therefore rapid diagnosis and treatment is optimal.

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net.