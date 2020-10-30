Fracturing your collarbone when you fall may not always require surgery

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo missed seven games with a fractured left collarbone in 2015. Surgery is often needed to repair the collarbone, but there may be non-surgical options for older people in which the injury does not occur on your dominant arm. Star-Telegram

Q. I am 70 and fell last night when getting out of bed. I banged my left shoulder and felt a sharp pain along with a snap. This morning, I noticed a prominence in the upper part of my shoulder and I experienced severe pain when I tried to lift my arm.

The orthopedic surgeon told me that I had a clavicle fracture that would be best treated with surgery. I am not that active and it is my non-dominant arm. Are there any non-surgical options?

A. The clavicle, which is better known as the collarbone, is frequently injured by a fall on the point of the shoulder. This is an injury that I see commonly in cyclists who fall from their bicycle.

The most common location of a clavicle fracture is in the middle third of the bone. Up until recently, these fractures were treated with a sling for four to six weeks followed by a rehabilitation program. Although most people regained near normal motion without pain, they might be left with some shortening of the bone and a permanent bump.

Recent studies have shown that young athletic individuals or patients with significant displacement of the fracture may do better with surgery to anatomically align the bone.

Based on your age, activity level and non-dominant arm, it is possible that there are non-surgical options available to you. I suggest you get a second opinion to help determine what option is best for you.

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net.