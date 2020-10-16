A soccer knee injury can result in a torn ACL

Soccer can often lead to knee injuries, including a torn ACL. Here, FC Kansas City Amy Rodriguez reacts as trainers check her knee after she was injured in an FC Kansas City and Boston Breakers NWSL soccer game in 2017. skeyser@kcstar.com

Q. I am a recreational soccer player and while playing soccer last week, I twisted my right knee when running to kick the ball. I felt a pulling sensation right when I fell. Upon getting up to try to play again, my knee felt like it would give way.

I went to urgent care and X-rays revealed no fracture. I was told it was just a sprain and was given a brace and crutches with instructions to see an orthopedic doctor in a few days if I did not feel better. The pain is much less and the swelling has come down, although it is difficult to walk without the brace or crutches. How long until I get better and can play again?

A. Injuries to the knee are very common while playing soccer.

There are four main ligaments that provide stability to the knee. The MCL and LCL are important for side-to-side stability. The ACL and PCL are ligaments that cross inside the knee joint and are important for pivoting activities.

You describe a non-contact pivoting knee injury. From your description, I am concerned that you may have injured your ACL.

Most ACL tears in high-level athletes require a period of rehabilitation to regain motion and strength followed by ACL reconstructive surgery to return to play competitively. Technology has improved significantly and ACL surgery today is less invasive, with better rehabilitation protocols, and generally successful outcomes.

I recommend that you see an orthopedic surgeon soon to assess the degree of injury with a physical exam and probably an MRI.

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net