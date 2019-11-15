Training for a marathon? It’s best to build up your miles gradually to avoid injury

Runners take over the MacArthur Causeway at the 2016 Miami Marathon. When you train for a marathon or half marathon, it’s best to build up your miles gradually to minimize your risk of injury. Miami Herald file photo

Q: I am 30 and have been a competitive runner for over 10 years.

Recently, I began training for a marathon and increased my mileage. About two weeks ago, my right shin began to ache about five miles into my run. I rested it for two days and when I ran again, it began to hurt five miles into the run.

I have kept training but now my leg hurts after just one mile. I am running out of time to train for my race and need to know what to do to get better quickly.

A: There are several possible causes for your symptoms.

The most likely injury is a stress fracture of your tibia, or ”shin bone.” Stress fractures are micro fractures of bone caused by repetitive actions that exceed the ultimate strength of the bone.

Since you have had an increase in mileage and now worsening symptoms, this is the most likely diagnosis. I recommend you see an orthopedic surgeon who will examine you.

X-rays may be helpful, but some stress fractures require an MRI scan to confirm the diagnosis. If you have a stress fracture, it may require rest for a couple months to get better. Some stress fractures of the tibia may need surgery to fix.

Other possible causes for shin pain include inflammation of the lining of the bone ”periostitis” or exertional compartment syndrome from increased muscle pressures. Runners can help decrease their risk of injury by gradually increasing their mileage over weeks, running on softer surfaces, running with a good cushioned running shoe and cross training.

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net.